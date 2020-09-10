Global partnership is key achievement, Shinzo Abe tells PM Modi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 10: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listed actions taken by India and Japan to realise the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and also the elevation of the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries.

Abe made the remarks during a 30 minute phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a readout from Japan's foreign ministry.

The two leaders made it clear that change in Japan's leadership will not affect the overall bilateral relations.

The Japanese readout said, "both Prime Ministers affirmed that the basic policy of Japan-India-emphasis remains unchanged, and concurred with each other that the two countries continue to work closely in such areas as security, economy, and economic cooperation including the high-speed rail project."

Abe said, both Prime Ministers, "took actions towards realising the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the special strategic and global partnership between Japan and India was elevated to greater heights."

"This agreement will facilitate the smooth provision of supplies and services between the Self-Defense Forces of Japan and the Indian armed forces. It will also promote closer cooperation between the forces on the ground, thereby contributing further to global peace and security," the readout also said.

While explaining his decision to step down, Abe expressed gratitude for the friendship and relationship of trust. PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the overall efforts by Abe and recalled the time spent together, the readout also said.