Global Internet could crash in next 48 hours: Report

New Delhi, Oct 12: Internet users around the world may experience network connection failures over the next 48 hours as the main domain servers and related infrastructure controlling the web will be powered down for some time.

Also Read | Over 80,000 people pose online sexual threat to children: Britain

Russia Today reported that the Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), which is responsible for maintaining the registry of domain names and IP addresses, will be changing the cryptographic key that helps protect the Domain Name System (DNS) or the internet's address book.

Also Read | For breaching internet norms, China blocks ABC website

In a statement, the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) said the global internet shutdown is necessary for ensuring a secure, stable and resilient DNS. "To further clarify, some internet users might be affected if their network operators or Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have not prepared for this change. However, this impact can be avoided by enabling the appropriate system security extensions," it added.