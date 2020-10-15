Global Handwashing Day: UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches #HaathDhonaRokeyCorona campaign

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Lucknow, Oct 15: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates a hashtag campaign #HaathDhonaRokeyCorona (hand-washing will check the spread of corona) on the occasion of the Global Handwashing Day on Thursday.

"We all have realised the relevance of hand washing during COVID-19 pandemic, one can't ignore it," said Yogi Adityanath.

The UP government has urged the public to include the hashtag in their posts. They can also share the videos and photographs to the following email --- hwdnhmiec@gmail.com. The best videos and photographs would be rewarded, state government officials said.

State government officials and employees will wash their hands between 10 am and 12 noon while maintaining social distancing norms and wearing masks in a bid to drive home the message how to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of people in the 75 districts of UP will wash their hands simultaneously to highlight the importance of hand hygiene. The drill will also be carried out in hospitals, anganwadi, panchayati raj and other state government departments.

Global Hand washing Day is observed every year on October 15 to highlight awareness and understanding about the importance of hand washing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent infections.

The COVID-19 pandemic provides a stark reminder that hand-washing is one of the simplest ways to prevent the spread of any virus and ensure better health outcomes overall.

The 2020 Global Handwashing Day theme is "Hand Hygiene for All." This year's theme follows the recent global initiative calling on all of society to scale up hand hygiene, especially through hand washing with soap.