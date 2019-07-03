  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Glitches in Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, users unable to share media

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: Social media platforms Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram were experiencing glitches and showing error messages for nearly an hour between 8 pm to 10 pm (IST). Facebook owns each of these apps.

    In case of Whatsapp, sending text messages was possible but users experienced problems while sharing content like transferring any form of media, including audio and images.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The glitch has affected Europe and the US more where reports quoted users as saying that there was a complete outage.

    A report quoted a Facebook official as saying that the "We are working to bring things back to normal."

    Sending of files are still active, hinting that this may be some sort of a widespread server bug that is preventing individuals from downloading content that has been shared with them.

    Facebook is yet to confirm the reason behind the glitches. Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.

    [YouTube services resume after rare global outage]

    Last year on October 17, world's largest video streaming site YouTube was down for several hours . Along with the main website, other services such as YouTube TV and YouTube Music were also down.

    More FACEBOOK News

    Read more about:

    facebook whatsapp instagram

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 22:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue