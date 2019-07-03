Glitches in Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, users unable to share media

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 03: Social media platforms Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram were experiencing glitches and showing error messages for nearly an hour between 8 pm to 10 pm (IST). Facebook owns each of these apps.

In case of Whatsapp, sending text messages was possible but users experienced problems while sharing content like transferring any form of media, including audio and images.

The glitch has affected Europe and the US more where reports quoted users as saying that there was a complete outage.

A report quoted a Facebook official as saying that the "We are working to bring things back to normal."

Sending of files are still active, hinting that this may be some sort of a widespread server bug that is preventing individuals from downloading content that has been shared with them.

Facebook is yet to confirm the reason behind the glitches. Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.

[YouTube services resume after rare global outage]

Last year on October 17, world's largest video streaming site YouTube was down for several hours . Along with the main website, other services such as YouTube TV and YouTube Music were also down.