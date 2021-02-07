Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, 100-150 casualties feared

Will contest UP, Uttarakhand polls alone: BSP chief Mayawati announces on her birthday

Dehradun, Feb 07: A major tragedy was reported in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday after a glacier broke in Dhauli Ganga valley in the Joshimath area. Several labourers working at Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project were reported missing soon after the incident.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash has said 100 to150 casualties are feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed on Uttrakhand's Chamoli district flood situation, coordinating relief and rescue with Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Union Home Secretary & MoS Home Nityanand Rai. Air Force and other disaster relief forces on standby.

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

A video posted by news agency ANI showed water level in the Dhauliganga river rising suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.

The disaster was also confirmed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who rushed to the spot and said police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation.

''People are being evacuated from the areas near Alkananda. As a precautionary measure, flow of Bhagirathi River has been stopped. To prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda, Srinagar Dam & Rishikesh Dam have been emptied. SDRF is on alert. I am leaving for the spot,'' Uttarakhand CM said.

''If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486,'' Rawat further said.