GJM quits NDA alliance, accuses BJP of betraying Gorkhas’ trust

In yet another jolt for the NDA, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) pulled out of the NDA alliance, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betraying the trust of Gorkhas. The GJM's support had enabled BJP's Jaswant Singh to bag the Darjeeling seat in 2009.

GJM is an unorganised political organisation which campaigns for the creation of a separate state of Gorkhaland within India by carving districts that are now part of West Bengal.

The organising supremo of GJM, LM Lama on Saturday claimed the party has no ties with the BJP.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had claimed that there were only an alliance and electoral understanding with him and his party.

Responding to the statement Lama said that the statement made by Dilip Ghosh makes it amply clear that the BJP is neither sympathetic nor sincere towards the Gorkhas, adding that it is known to all that the GJM gifted the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat to BJP twice- in 2009 and 2014 elections.

In 2009, the GJM had supported the candidature of BJP leader Jaswant Singh when he contested the election from Darjeeling constituency and in 2014 the Bimal Gurang-led GJM had lent their support to BJP candidate S S Ahluwalia.

"Darjeeling has been the political gateway to Bengal for BJP and this has been possible only because of GJM. For so many years the people had hoped that our issues would be addressed and resolved. However, BJP has only betrayed the people time and again. It is because of BJP that the hills of Darjeeling are today enveloped in an environment of mistrust and political disturbance," said Lama, reports Indian Express.

Gurang had led the Gorkha agitation movement last year which saw a virtual shutdown in Darjeeling and other areas for more than 100 days. In November last year, the GJM had suspended party chief Bimal Gurang, Secretary Roshan Giri among others for six months.

OneIndia News

