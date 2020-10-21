Centre accountable to people, shocking it said no data was available in Parliament: Mamata Banerjee

GJM Leader Bimal Gurung breaks ties with NDA, says will support Trinamool Congress

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Oct 21: Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung, who was absconding since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling, was spotted in Kolkata on Wednesday, 21 October, reported PTI.

Addressing a press conference, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader said the Gorkha faction is breaking away from the NDA ahead of the 2021 state elections and will extend support to the ruling TMC in West Bengal. " Not moving away from Gorkhaland demand. Will support party which takes forward the demand."

Gorkhaland demand alive in hills, says GJM leader Bimal Gurung

On Wednesday evening, he was spotted near Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area but the authorities did not let him in. However, the police at the spot did not arrest Gurung who has been charged with more than 150 cases, including those under UAPA.