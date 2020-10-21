YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GJM Leader Bimal Gurung breaks ties with NDA, says will support Trinamool Congress

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 21: Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung, who was absconding since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling, was spotted in Kolkata on Wednesday, 21 October, reported PTI.

    GJM Leader Bimal Gurung breaks ties with NDA, says will support Trinamool Congress

    Addressing a press conference, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader said the Gorkha faction is breaking away from the NDA ahead of the 2021 state elections and will extend support to the ruling TMC in West Bengal. " Not moving away from Gorkhaland demand. Will support party which takes forward the demand."

    Gorkhaland demand alive in hills, says GJM leader Bimal Gurung

    On Wednesday evening, he was spotted near Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area but the authorities did not let him in. However, the police at the spot did not arrest Gurung who has been charged with more than 150 cases, including those under UAPA.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    kolkata

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X