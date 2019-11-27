Giving chief minister's post to party with 56 seats is horse-trading: Amit Shah targets Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Nov 27: Amit Shah, known as undisputed ''Chanakya'' of Indian politics launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena for changing alliances 'in greed' of CM post.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah reiterated that he never promised Shiv Sena the CM's post before elections.

"Shiv Sena has done the work of insulting the mandate of Maharashtra, not BJP. Those who put MLAs in camps, broke the pre-poll alliance, are today blaming the BJP. Leaving their ideology, these three parties are going to form the government after abandoning all values" Amit Shah said.

"I again want to make it clear that we had not given any assurance of chief minister's position to Shiv Sena. Even in election rallies, when Aditya and Uddhav Thackeray were on stage we had said Devendra Fadnavis will be chief minister. Why they didn't oppose it then?" he said.

"All MLAs of Shiv Sena have won elections contesting with us. There is not a single MLA of Shiv Sena who had not used cutouts of Narendra Modi. In their assembly seats, they used bigger cutouts of Modi than in seats where the BJP contested. Do people of the country and Maharashtra not know this," he further said.

"Is it not horse-trading to take support by offering chief minister's position. I am again telling Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar to claim chief minister's post and then take Shiv Sena's support," Shah said.