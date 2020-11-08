‘Gives hope’: Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti congratulate Joe Biden after historic win

'We did it, Joe!': Kamala Harris in first phone call with Biden after historic win

New Delhi, Nov 07: Congratulatory messages poured in for Joe Bide, who defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, hoping that the Democrat would unite the US and provide direction to it.

Gandhi also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country.

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Gandhi tweeted.

"Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India," Gandhi said.

Sonia Gnadhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, saying India looked forward to a close partnership beneficial to peace and development.

In a statement late in the night, Gandhi also extended warm greetings to vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Under the "wise and mature" leadership of Biden and Harris, Gandhi said "India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world".

Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hailed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the win.

"All Indian democrats will echo this sentiment as we join @RahulGandhi in applauding @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. On a personal note, delighted to have a US V-P who enjoys idlis and makes dosas!" he tweeted.

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "To lose Bihar & the White House within days of each other would make for a pretty bad few days."

"It's pretty apt that Trump was at one of his golf courses when the election was called for @JoeBiden considering how much golf he's played over the last 4 years. Now he'll have all the time in the world to (play golf)," he further tweeted.

Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin woman Vice President of US

Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory, saying their win gives hope that "right wing extremism" will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history.

"Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Their win gives hope to rest of the world that right wing extremism & those who sow division & hatred will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history like Donald Trump," Mufti said in a tweet.

Democrat Biden on Saturday defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in a closely-fought presidential election, according to the US media projections.

The 77-year-old former US Vice President will become the 46th president of the United States after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born, put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win, a media report said.