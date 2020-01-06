Give us vote only if work done: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 06: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the AAP will fight the upcoming Assembly polls on the basis of its government's performance.

"Give us vote only if you think that we have done work. We deserve to come back in power only if you think we have done good work," Kejriwal appealed to the voters soon after the announcement of election dates.

"People don't want Delhi to turn into another MCD. We want to appeal to all the voters 'vote for us only if you're satisfied with the work that we have done over the past five years", he added.

"We made schools and education better, we made hospital better - and everyone will be benefited," he said.

Taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Delhi chief minister said "I thought he will give insights about our work, tell us where we need to improve. But he kept abusing me."

The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.