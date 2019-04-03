Give us jobs, we will vote for you, say Maharashtra voters

New Delhi, Apr 03: The rural Maharashtra voter has said that the top priority is agriculture loan availability.

A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the voter overall would vote for a government which would provide for job opportunities.

Highlights:

The Maharashtra Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (42.10%), Drinking Water (37.53%) and Agriculture Loan Availability (29%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Maharashtra.

The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.48 on a scale of 5), Drinking Water (2.52) and Agriculture Loan Availability (2.35) was rated as Below Average.

In rural Maharashtra, top most voters' priorities were Agriculture Loan Availability (51%), Availability of Water for Agriculture (49%) and Higher Price Realization of Farm Products (46%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Agriculture Loan Availability (2.35 on a scale of 5), Availability of water for agriculture (2.29) and Higher Price Realization of Farm Products (2.17) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Agriculture subsidy for seeds/fertilisers (2.24) and Electricity for Agriculture (2.27).

For the urban voters in Maharashtra, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (48%), Drinking Water (43%) and Traffic Congestion (35%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.27), Drinking Water (2.32) and Traffic Congestion (2.10) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Noise Pollution (2.17) and Better Roads (2.32).