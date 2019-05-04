Give us clean air, water say Chandigarh voters

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: The Chandigarh Survey 2018 shows that Water and Air Pollution (45.96%), Noise Pollution (45.57%) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (45.15%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Chandigarh.

The performance of the administration/government on all top three voters' priorities of Water and Air Pollution (1.65 on a scale of 5), Noise Pollution (1.83) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.96) was rated as Below Average says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

In rural Chandigarh, top most voters' priorities were Agriculture Loan Availability (55%), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (55%) and Better Employment Opportunities (53%).

The performance of the administration/government on rural voters' priorities of Agriculture Loan Availability (1.64 on a scale of 5), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.01) and Better Employment Opportunities (1.98) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the administration/government has performed poorly on Sand and Stone Quarrying/Mining (1.87) and Electricity for Agriculture (1.97) in rural Chandigarh.

For the urban voters in Chandigarh, the top most priorities were Water and Air Pollution (47%), Noise Pollution (47%) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (45%).

The performance of the administration/government on urban voters' priorities of Water and Air Pollution (1.65), Noise Pollution (1.83) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.95) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the administration/government has performed poorly on Better Employment Opportunities (1.65) and Better Law and Order/Policing (2.23) in urban Chandigarh.

