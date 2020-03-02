'Give up hatred, not social media', Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi's tweet

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 02: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi posted an image of PM's tweet and wrote'Give up hatred, not social media accounts".

Earlier, Modi had tweeted, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

In about an hour, the tweet had been retweeted over 26,000 times, with comments of people pouring in almost every second. Within minutes, 'No Sir' started trending on Twitter with people's reactions varying from shock to confusion. Several netizens urged him not to quit social media.

The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram. The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers.