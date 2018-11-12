  • search

'Give up guns or get killed', Army Chief's stern message

By
    Pathankot, Nov 12: Army Chief Bipin Rawat cautioned the youths against joining militancy, saying it is not worth joining militancy because they will not live long. Bipin Rawat was addressing troops on the occasion of 'Year of the Disabled Soldiers in the line of Duty'.

    Give up guns or get killed, Army Chiefs stern message
    Army Chief Bipin Rawat. PTI file photo

    While addressing the troops at Mamun Military Station in Pathankot, Bipin Rawat, said, " Interlocutor is talking to people; he is open to anybody who wants to speak to him. We're doing indirect talks, if they (separatists) don't want to talk, what can we do? The head of the state isn't going to talk to the terrorists; it's not going to happen."

    In a stern message to youths inclined towards militancy, Rawat said, "It is not worth joining militancy because you will not live long. We are giving you an opportunity to surrender and give up guns. If people do not behave and continue violence, the only element left is to neutralise them."

    Speaking on revival on militancy in Punjab, he said, " Union government is taking full action against external forces trying to revive insurgency in Punjab. CM is concerned and taking direct action so the violence doesn't spread again."

    "Outsiders will attempt but the people of Punjab will not let them do it, " Rawat added.

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 14:07 [IST]
