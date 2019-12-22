Give nation clarity on NRC says Digvijaya

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the BJP leadership should clarify whether the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise will be carried out across the country.

Singh made the demand a day ahead of BJP working president J P Nadda's scheduled visit here.

"He should clarify whether NRC will be enforced or not," Singh said.

BJP getting isolated over CAA, NRC as almost all state govts lodge protest

"The enforcement of NRC means people will have to dig out birth, school and other certificates of their forefathers to prove citizenship," the Rajya Sabha member said.

On the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Singh said, "The Centre already has the power to grant citizenship, so there was no need for this Act (amendment).

The amended act provides for grant of citizenship to members of persecuted minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

BJP needs to do better in sending out right message on Citizenship Law

Asked about the ongoing violent protests against the CAA and proposed NRC, Singh said, "We should follow the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi to protest.