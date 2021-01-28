YouTube
    Give names of perpetrators: Delhi Police issues notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal

    New Delhi, Jan 27: Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over the violence during farmers'' tractor rally, asking why legal action should not be taken against him.

    Noting that the vandalisation at the Red Fort on Republic Day was "the most deplorable and anti-national act", the police asked Pal to submit his response within three days.

    Delhi Police issues notice to Darshan Pal, says Red Fort vandalism most deplorable, anti-national act

    The action comes after Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava alleged that farmer leaders were involved in the January 26 violence and warned that no one will be spared.

    Tractor rally violence: Farmers call-off protest at Chilla border, BKU (Lok Shakti) continues stir

    The notice also cited violations of conditions set for the tractor parade.

    "Despite agreeing to the mutually decided terms and conditions for the rally, you and other farmer leaders acted in a very irresponsible manner yesterday," the police said in its notice to Pal.

    Police also asked Pal, who heads the Krantikari Kisan Union and is a member of the umbrella body Samyukt Kisan Morcha, to give the names of perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to his organisation.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 0:53 [IST]
