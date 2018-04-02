‘Give me one chance, I beg of you’: Kumaraswamy’s plea to Karnataka voters

Bengaluru, April 2: Former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy at a political rally in Davangere recently said that both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are not concerned about people's problems. The state president of the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) added that he should be given a chance to govern the state one more time.

"The Congress and the BJP are not bothered about issues of agriculture, irrigation and job creation. Give me one chance, I beg of you," Kumaraswamy said. The 58-year-old politician was the CM of the state for a brief period of time from February 3, 2006 to October 9, 2007.

Kumaraswamy accused that both the Congress and the BJP were only busy in war of words. "Abusing each other is not going to solve people's problems," stated the former CM of Karnataka. "If abusing each other would solve people's problems, I will also spend two hours bad-mouthing other parties," he added.

Kumaraswamy promised voters that if he is elected to power then his party will ensure continuous supply of electricity within six months. He added that he will give up the post if he fails to keep up his promise.

While the BJP and the incumbent Congress are the two main players in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, political analysts say the JD(S) will be the "kingmaker" post elections as no party will get a majority in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly elections.

Recently, the Election Commission (EC) announced the polling and counting dates for Karnataka. While polling will take place on May 12, the counting of votes will be held on May 15 in the southern state.

OneIndia News

