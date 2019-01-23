  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Give it your best, always by your side: Robert Vadra congratulates wife Priyanka Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 23: Soon after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal appointment as the Congress general secretary of east UP, her husband Robert Vadra congratulated her and asked her to ger her best.

    Robert Vadra
    Robert Vadra

    "Congratulations P. Always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best," he posted on Facebook.

    Congress leaders, workers and supporters had been demanding she must play an active role in politics. She has so far looked after the election campaign for her mother and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Wednesday appointed Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, seen as a masterstroke reflecting the party's intent to go whole hog in the politically crucial state.

    The appointment also marked Priyanka's official entry into politics and is expected to boost morale of the party workers in the state which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

    There has been demands within the Congress for a prominent role for 47-year-old Priyanka, Rahul's sister, to revive the Congress in Uttar Pradesh which was a Congress bastion till mid 1980s.

    Robert Vadra married Priyanka in 1997 and has two children with her.

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi robert vadra uttar pradesh 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 16:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue