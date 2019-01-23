Give it your best, always by your side: Robert Vadra congratulates wife Priyanka Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 23: Soon after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal appointment as the Congress general secretary of east UP, her husband Robert Vadra congratulated her and asked her to ger her best.

"Congratulations P. Always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best," he posted on Facebook.

Congress leaders, workers and supporters had been demanding she must play an active role in politics. She has so far looked after the election campaign for her mother and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Wednesday appointed Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, seen as a masterstroke reflecting the party's intent to go whole hog in the politically crucial state.

The appointment also marked Priyanka's official entry into politics and is expected to boost morale of the party workers in the state which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

There has been demands within the Congress for a prominent role for 47-year-old Priyanka, Rahul's sister, to revive the Congress in Uttar Pradesh which was a Congress bastion till mid 1980s.

Robert Vadra married Priyanka in 1997 and has two children with her.