Give it time, Supreme Court tells petitioners who sought easing of curbs in Kashmir

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 16: We would like to give it sometime, the Supreme Court said observed while hearing a petition that sought to lift restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

On the petition filed by Kashmir Times editor, Anuradha Bhasin, Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said, “ we would like to give it some time. I have read in the newspapers that landlines will be restored by evening.” Justice S A Bobde added, “ the landlines are working. I got a call from the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Advocate Vrinda Grover then told the court that only a select few are able to use landlines.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, said that all newspapers are being published. Even Kashmir Times is being published from Jammu. There has to be some reason, if they cannot publish it from Kashmir. The situation is dynamic and restrictions are being lifted one by one, the AG also added.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “trust your security agencies. We are reviewing the situation every day. We are working with the best interest in mind.

Earlier, the Bench expressed displeasure on the manner in which the petitions on the issue had been filed.

What kind of a petition is this, the Supreme Court asked an advocate who had challenged the abrogation of Article 370.

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi told the petitioner, M L Sharma that he read through his petition. This is not maintainable. What kind of a petition is this. I read your petition for half an hour, but could not understand what the petition is about the CJI also told Sharma.

Sharma told the court that his injury may have impaired the drafting of the petition. We wish you a speedy recovery, but in the process don’t injure your reputation, the CJI said. When another advocate pressed for action against Sharma, the CJI said, ' look he is already injured.

The CJI further asked, “ how many petitions on J&K are defective.” The registrar said 6 have been filed, 2 have been cured and 4 remain. In a serious matter such as this, people are filing defective petitions, the court also said.

The court adjourned the matter putting on record that the petitions are defective on technical aspects. They should be listed sometime next week after the order of the CJI on the administrative side, the Bench said.