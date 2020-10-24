YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Give free COVID-19 vaccine to entire nation: Kejriwal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 24: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the COVID-19 vaccine should be made available throughout the country for free, saying all the people were troubled by the coronavirus.

    A debate has started on whether the COVID-19 vaccine, which is yet to materialise, should be made available to people for free, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promising free doses of the vaccine in its manifesto for the Bihar polls.

    Give free COVID-19 vaccine to entire nation: Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    "The whole country should get free COVID-19 vaccine. It is a right of the entire country. All the people are troubled by the coronavirus, so the vaccine should be free for the country," Kejriwal told reporters after inaugurating two flyovers in northeast Delhi.

    COVID-19 vaccine may be available by June 2021: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

    The coronavirus vaccine, once available, will be distributed under a special COVID-19 immunisation programme with the Centre procuring the doses directly and making it available for priority groups, official sources have said.

      BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for seditious remarks | Oneindia News

      According to them, the Centre will procure the vaccine directly to make it available to the priority groups for free through the existing network of states and districts.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus vaccines vaccine

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X