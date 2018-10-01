Gita Gopinath is IMF’s new chief economist

New Delhi, Oct 1: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday appointed Gita Gopinath as its Chief Economist. She will be the second Indian to hold the position after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.

Gopinath will succeed Maurice (Maury) Obstfeld, who would retire at the end of 2018, the IMF said.

She currently serves as the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University.

Also Read Indian economy is recovering strongly after two transitory disruptions: IMF

"Gopinath is one of the world's outstanding economists, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

Gopinath did her Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University in 2001 after earning a B.A. from the University of Delhi and M.A. degrees from both the Delhi School of Economics and University of Washington.

Also Read Who is Gita Gopinath? The new IMF chief economist

Gopinath has authored around 40 research articles on exchange rates, trade and investment, international financial crises, monetary policy, debt, and emerging market crises, the IMF said in a statement.