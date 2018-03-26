The Vice-Chancellor of Dr Hari Singh Gaur University, Sagar has ordered a probe into the allegations of girl students being stripped by the warden after a used sanitary pad was found in the premises of the hostel.

The move comes after a group of girls at the University complained to vice-chancellor that they were allegedly body searched after a used sanitary napkin was found in the hostel premises. More than fifty students were made to take off their clothes.

The VC has visited the hostel, talked to the students and inquired about the matter. However, Vice-chancellor has ordered an inquiry into the students' allegation.

"It's unfortunate and condemnable. I told students that they're all like my daughter and I apologise to them. I also assured them that an action will be taken in this regard. If warden is found to be at fault an action will definitely be taken against her," said Vice Chancellor RP Tiwari.

"The girls alleged that the warden did so after she found sanitary pads in the washroom and veranda of the hostel. I have formed a three-member inquiry committee and it will submit its report within three days. We will take action accordingly," the VC said. However, the warden has "vehemently" denied the incident, the VC added.

Found in 1946, Dr Hari Singh Gour University was formerly known as Sagar University. Its name was changed to that of Hari Singh Gour after the university's founder by the state government. It is said to be the oldest university in Madhya Pradesh.

OneIndia News

