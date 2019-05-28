Girlfriends, fancy clothes, gadgets: Why many Hizbul terrorists pick the gun

  • search
    New Delhi, May 28: A recent confession by a terrorist in the Valley gave the clear indication that many who are part of the Hizbul Mujahideen took up guns with the sole intention of impressing girls.

    It is an interesting confession to re-visit looking at the fall of Zakir Musa, who too had taken up arms with the sole intention of impressing women. It has been learnt that one of his two girlfriends had leaked information about his whereabouts, which led to his location where he was finally killed.

    Danish Ahmed, who had surrendered had told the police, "Most youth pick up the gun to impress girls. He says that many local girls treat these youth as heroes. With a gun in hand, they feel strong and powerful and this impresses many girls," he says. He goes on to add that the likes of Reyaz Naikoo and Zakir Musa and Abu Dujana have multiple girlfriends."

    Love, betrayal and solid intelligence: How Zakir Musa was gunned down

    He said that these persons project themselves as Robin Hood before the girls in a bid to impress them. He further says that not all the money looted by the militants goes into funding the terror organisation. He says that in most cases the money looted from banks or got from extortion is used to buy fancy gadgets and expensive clothes."

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
