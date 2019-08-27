Girl who accused Swami Chinmayanand of 'threatening' her goes missing

Lucknow, Aug 27: The girl, who had posted a video in which she had accused former union minister Swami Chinmayanand of threatening her, has reportedly gone missing. Chinmayanand is also the director os the college where the girl, a law student, studies.

In the video posted on Facebook, the girl states that she is pursuing LLM from SS College. " A big leader of the saint society, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with life," she can be heard as saying in the video.

Chinmayanand, former MoS Home and a BJP leader, was facing a rape and kidnapping case, but in Martch this year the Yogi Adityanath government had written a letter to withdraw the case. In May, a local court had rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea for withdrawing a rape case against him. That case was lodged on November 30, 2011, on the complaint of a girl who had spent several years at his ashram.

Meanwhile, the girl who posted video on Friday is untraceable since Saturday, a News 18 report said.

"A big leader of the saint society, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with life. I have all the evidences against him. I request Modi ji and Yogi ji to please help me. He has even threatened to kill my family. Only I know what I have been going through. Modi ji please help me, he is a sanyasi and is threatening that the police, DM and everyone else is on his side and no one can harm him. I request you all for justice," the girl can purportedly be heard as saying in the video.

The girl's father said that she never told him anything personally. Her mother reportedly said that "She looked worried when she was home on Raksha Bandhan."

The police have denied knowing about the the viral video.

Chinmayananda was a three-time BJP MP and minister of state for internal security in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999.