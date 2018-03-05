Girl students strip search at MIT Pune: FIR against women security guards

Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Monday has taken cognisance in the case of where students of MIT College of Engineering and their parents lodged FIR against women security guards of the college alleging students were asked to remove their clothes in the name of frisking for exams.

Superintendent of Police, Pune (Rural) has been directed to submit a detailed report immediately. The Education Minister of Maharashtra, Vinod Tawde had ordered an inquiry in MIT Pune's Vishwashanti Gurukul incident.

"It is not correct to search girls in this manner. Board doesn't give such order. We are also planning to change the exam centre", said the Minister.

The exams, held at the Vishwashanti Gurukul School of the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), resulted to an immediate outburst of anger among parents.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against these two guards of MIT College of Engineering, Pune who alleged that students were asked to remove their inner wear in the name of frisking before the HSC exam which began on February 21, 2018.

Meanwhile, the MIT management denied the allegation and said the staff had only frisked the girls and nobody was asked to take off clothes at any point before, during or after the examination.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.