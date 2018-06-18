Girl shoots mother with toy pistol which turns out to be a real one

In a bizzare incident, a girl accidentally shot her mother with a toy pistol only to realise later that it was a real pistol. The incident took place in West Bengal's Hoogly district on Sunday, said reports.

The woman had apparently found the weapon outside her house and gave it to her daughter to play.

While playing, the child pointed the pistol at her mother and fired. The bullet hit mother's back, leaving her grievously injured.

"The injured woman was rushed to Arambag Hospital. Her condition is critical," reports quoted the police as saying.

The matter is being probed while the girls has been detained for questioning. The loaded pistol was found in the garden of their house at Khanakul in Arambag on Sunday morning.

The police are trying to find out how the pistol came to be in the garden.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day