Girl, boy found dead at rented house in Delhi's Chhatarpur

By
    New Delhi, Nov 26: A boy and a girl have been found dead at their rented residence in Chhatarpur on Monday. The boy was found hanging while the girl was found on the floor. 

    Girl, boy found dead at rented house in Delhi's Chhatarpur (Representative image)

    Police broke the front door and found a female lying in the inside room with blood oozing from the throat and a male (Avishek Mondal) hanging from the ceiling fan, according to news agency ANI.

    Crime team and forensic lab team has been called to the spot. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

    A lady called the police that door of her flat in Chattarpur is locked from inside and she required police help.

    Police reached the spot where caller informed that she lives there with her friend at first floor of the said building and she suspected something wrong.

    Read more about:

    new delhi murder delhi police

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 22:56 [IST]
