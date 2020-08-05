Girish Murmu resigns as LG of Jammu and Kashmir, likely to get fresh Central posting

YouTube
    Kashmir, Aug 05: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Murmu resigned on Wednesday, according to All India Radio. Born 21 November 1959, Girish Chandra Murmu was the first lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. His resignation came on the day the Union Territory marked the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

    He could be the next Comptroller and Auditor Genral (CAG) of India, replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, who will retire this week, suggest reports. However, there was no immediate information as to who would succeed Murmu as the Lt governor of J&K.

    He is a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Gujarat cadre and was principal secretary to Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

    In 2001, when Narendra Modi became chief minister of Gujarat, Murmu was the Relief Commissioner. Shortly afterwards he became Commissioner, Mines and Minerals and thereafter Managing Director, Gujarat Maritime Board.

