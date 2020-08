Girish Murmu resigns as LG of Jammu and Kashmir

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kashmir, Aug 05: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Murmu resigned on Wednesday, according to All India Radio. Born 21 November 1959, Girish Chandra Murmu was the first lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He is a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Gujarat cadre and was principal secretary to Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In 2001, when Narendra Modi became chief minister of Gujarat, Murmu was the Relief Commissioner. Shortly afterwards he became Commissioner, Mines and Minerals and thereafter Managing Director, Gujarat Maritime Board.