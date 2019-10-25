Girish Murmu is new LG of J&K, Malik gets Goa

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 25: Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satyapal Malik has been transferred to Goa. Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir-Kashmir.

    Radha Krishna Mathur has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

    The President of India has appointed P S Sreedharan Pillai as Governor of Mizoram.

    The government on August 5 revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

    J&K will be the largest union territory (UT) in the country in terms of area once it is carved out, following the Centre's move to bifurcate the state.

    Ladakh, will be the second largest UT after it comes to force. The two UTS would come into being on October 31.

    Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 20:17 [IST]
