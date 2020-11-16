'If Delhi is to be saved from Islamic State': Giriraj Singh urges people to vote for BJP

Giriraj Singh tells Sushil Modi, status is not determined by posts

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: After the Kathihar MLA, Tarkishore Prasad was elected as leader of the the BJP in the Bihar assembly, Union Minister, Giriraj Singh put out a tweet for Sushil Kumar Modi.

Modi was the leader of the party's legislature in the state before the just concluded Bihar assembly elections.

Singh wrote, Sushil ji, you are the leader, you had the post of deputy chief minister. You will continue to remain the leader of the BJP in future as well. No body's status is determined by the posts, he holds, Singh said on Twitter.

This was in response to a tweet by Modi. He had said that the BJP and Sangh had given him so much in political life of 40 years that someone else might have not received it. I will discharge the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the worker, Modi had tweeted.

Prasad was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP in Bihar. On Sunday, at the meeting of The NDA, Nitish Kumar was named as the leader, paving the way for his return as CM for the fourth consecutive term.

In the elections, the NDA secured a majority by winning 125 seats.