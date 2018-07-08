Giriraj Singh meets riots-accused Bajrang Dal, VHP activists in Bihar jail

Patna, July 8: Days after Union Minister Jayant Sinha drew flak for meeting the accused in the Ramgarh lynching case, Union minister Giriraj Singh has now met riots-accused Bajrang Dal and VHP activists in Bihar's Nawada jail.

Singh's meeting with Bajrang Dal's Jitendra Pratap and VHP's Kailash Vishwakarma is said to have lasted 30 mins. Singh also met the family of an accused of clashes in Nawada that took place after an idol was vandalised in March.

"It is unfortunate the way Jitu Ji and Kailash Ji have been framed. When tension arose during Ram Navami in 2017, they helped maintain peace in the area. They did the same when an idol of goddess Durga was vandalised in Akbarpur," he said.

After the Ram Navmi clashes in April 2017, the police lodged cases against some leaders in several districts. Bajrang Dal's Jitendra Pratap and VHP's Kailash Vishwakarma were arrested four days ago for their alleged role in the clashes.

"It is very saddening to see that the government feels that communal harmony will be there only if they suppress Hindus. I request the State government and the society to let go of this kind of attitude," Singh further said, as per ANI report.

Earlier this week, Jayant Sinha had drawn flak for meeting those accused of Ramgarh lynching incident.

Sinha on Saturday justified felicitating seven convicted cow vigilantes at his residence on the outskirts of Hazaribag, stating that he was merely 'honouring the due process of law' by doing so.

The Hazaribag MP clarified his position saying that the high court has suspended the sentence of the accused and released them on bail while admitting their case. The case will once again be re-heard.

