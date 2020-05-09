Gilgit to Guwahati: Why Doordarshan’s new weather forecast will up temperatures in Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 08: From Gilgit to Guwahati, Doordarshan and All India Radio have started forecasting the weather from across the territory of India.

These Weather reports cover every small detail from every nook and corner of the country while highlighting extreme weather conditions across the country, temperatures of various places from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gilgit to Guwahati, Baltistan to Port Blair.

The plan which was originally conceived by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval a few months back was implemented on Friday, May 8.

DD to broadcast weather forecast of Indian cities in Pakistan occupied Kashmir

The proposal was in the offing since the past three months and the formal approval for the same came last week.

Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan tells OneIndia that this is a welcome move and ought to have done long back. Pakistan has become a nuisance and this is one of the many ways to deal with them. We need to keep teaching Pakistan a lesson and this move only goes on to state with authority that these territories are not yours, Bhushan also points out.

Gone are those days of being peasant and being politically and diplomatically correct. We need to keep sending these messages to Pakistan that they are sitting on our territory.

They can go up to any forum and complain, but our stand would be that these areas belong to us and they have been illegally occupied by Pakistan.

Amar Bhushan also says that earlier, we could use the word neighbouring country. If a Muslim committed a crime, we would say other community. Things have changed today. It is time to call a spade a spade and we are in the right direction as far as I am concerned.

This reinforces our message on the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir every single day, Amar Bhushan also says.

Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare said yesterday that the bulletin will be telecast at 8.55 am and 8.55 pm. It may be recalled that the IMD had started including Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, which is part of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan rejects India's move to broadcast weather reports on PoK

Last week, India had issued a demarche to Pakistan protesting the Pakistan Supreme Court's order on the so-called Gigit-Baltistan. India has said that the entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh including areas of Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India.

On the order, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

Pakistan's Supreme Court had allowed general elections in the so-called Gilgit-Baltistan region.

It was further conveyed that such actions can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of UTs of J&K and Ladakh by Pakistan nor grave human rights violations, exploitation & denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past 7 decades.

Government of India's position in the matter is reflected in the resolution passed by the Parliament in 1994 by consensus, the MEA also said.

Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. India completely rejects such actions & continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of J&K, the MEA also said.