Opposition parties request President Kovind not to give assent to contentious farm bills

New Delhi, Sep 23: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over the farm Bills and the suspension of the eight MPs. Around 16 Opposition parties had submitted a memorandum to the President on these issues.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, who met President Ram Nath Kovind on behalf of the opposition parties, said the government should have consulted all parties and farmer leaders before bringing the farm bills.

"The opposition parties have requested President Ram Nath Kovind to return the farm bills, their passage is unconstitutional," Azad said after meeting the President.

"The Constitution was undermined ...We have given a representation to President that the farm bills have been passed unconstitutionally and he should return these bills," Azad said.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, have been passed by both Houses and await presidential assent.

There was a ruckus during the passage of two of the three farm bills in Rajya Sabha on Sunday following which eight Opposition MPs were suspended.

Meanwhile, all major opposition parties will boycott the Lok Sabha against the anti-farmers' bills pushed by the government and have been protesting in front of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue inside the Parliament complex.