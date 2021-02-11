GHMC Mayor Election: G Vijayalakshmi becomes new Mayor, Latha Sobhan Reddy as Deputy Mayor

Hyderabad, Feb 11: The elections for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was held on Thursday. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi of the TRS was elected as the first citizen of Hyderabad and Mote Sri Latha Sobhan Reddy was elected as the Deputy Mayor.

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi is a two-time Corporator from the Banjara Hills division and is also the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP and senior party leader K Keshavarao.

She is from the BC (Munurukapu) caste and according to political observers, this was one of the key factors why TRS choose her as their candidate for the Mayor's post. Sri Latha Sobhan Reddy, who is the Tarnaka corporator, was elected as the Deputy Mayor.

While the TRS nominated G Vijayalakshmi as their Mayoral candidate, BJP nominated RK Puram corporator Veeranagari Radha as the BJP's candidate.

Vijayalakshmi was voted as the Mayor by a show of hands. AIMIM also extended support to the TRS candidate by voting in their favour.

In the GHMC polls, that was held in December 2021, TRS won 56 out of the 150 seats while the BJP won 48 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 44 seats while the Congress finished a distant fourth with just two seats.

In the 2015 GHMC polls, the TRS had won 99 seats and also secured the mayor and deputy mayor posts unanimously. But this time, securing the positions of mayor and deputy mayor is an uphill task for the party.