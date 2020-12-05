GHMC election results disappointing says KTR

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Dec 06: IT Minister of Telangana and TRS working president, K T Rama Rao admitted that the GHMC elections were not on expected lines. The party ended up with 55 seats.

KTR told the media that they thought they would 20 to 25 more seats. However in 10 to 12 seats, the TRS candidates lost to the BJP by narrow margins, he also said.

He further said that all exit polls had given them a comfortable margin. We will discuss the results and reason for losing some seats in a party meeting to be held soon. He also thanked those who voted for the party and leaders who strived hard for the past 20 days during the campaign. Though the results are a disappointment, the TRS has emerged as the single largest party in the GHMC elections, he also said.