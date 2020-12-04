GHMC elections 2020: Why the new members will be sworn in only after 2 months

GHMC Election Results 2020: TRS emerges single largest party at 55 seats, BJP clinches second spot

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Dec 4: The ruling TRS in Telangana on Friday emerged as the single largest party in the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, winning 55 wards. While the election was held for 150 wards, the results of 149 were announced as counting of votes had to be stopped in a ward as per a High Court order.

BJP bagged 48 wards and the AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi secured 44. Congress could win only two wards. Counting had to be stopped in Neredmet ward as marks other than the standard Swastik symbol (crossed arrow mark) were in majority.

The Telangana High Court on Friday suspended a circular issued by the State Election Commission (SEC), which allows counting of votes with "distinguish marks" other than the standard Swastik symbol (crossed arrow mark) for the GHMC polls held on December 1.

Hearing a House Motion, Justice Abhishek Reddy, while suspending the SEC's circular, said the ballots which have "distinguish marks" should be kept separately and if they are detrimental to the poll results, the outcome should not be announced.

Though the ruling TRS emerged as the single largest party, the mayoral election depends on the votes that include co-option members such as MLAs, MLCs and MPs belonging to the GHMC area, besides 150 elected members.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti swept the elections four years ago, winning 99 of the 150 wards.

The BJP''s impressive show is a huge morale booster for the saffron party as it comes soon after its victory in last month''s bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency.

Ballot papers were used in the election to the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on December 1. Counting of votes began at 8 AM with postal ballots being counted first and BJP was ahead of its rivals in the postal ballot votes.

The polling percentage was an unimpressive 46.55. Out of the 74.67 lakh voters, 34.50 lakh electors exercised their franchise. While the ruling TRS fielded candidates in all the 150 wards, BJP set up nominees in 149 wards. The Congress, AIMIM and TDP fielded candidates in 146, 51 and 106 wards respectively.