GHMC Election Results 2020: TRS steals BJP’s thunder

Hyderabad, Dec 04: Telangana's sitting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's party Telangana Rashtra Samiti showed an early lead in the high-stakes Hyderabad Municipal elections. Even though the campaign saw a high-pitched campaign, the recorded voter turnout remained low.

The BJP was leading in around 80 wards while the ruling TRS was ahead in 20 wards. However, the trends have now shifted in favour of TRS.

Reacting to the early trends, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that "Policies of transformative development are hard to beat. Early trends emerging from Hyderabad indicate a change in popular mood & shape of things to come."

BJP had set its eyes on the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections and considers the GHMC polls as a preparation ground for the contest three years down the line.

The lead up to the polling witnessed a vociferous campaign by various parties. Bolstered by its victory in the recent Dubbak Assembly constituency bypoll, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls to boost its chances in the 2023 Assembly polls.

It had drafted its general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who has been its in-charge for Bihar, to supervise the poll preparations in Hyderabad.

Top leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya also participated in the campaign.

The BJP highlighted the TRS's "alliance" with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean and transparent administration in the city. The TRS, however, denied any alliance with the AIMIM.

The TRS's campaign was led by its working president and state municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao, while party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting. The state's ruling party had deployed several state ministers and legislators for canvassing in the city.

The Congress's poll battle was led by its state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and working president A Revanth Reddy (both MPs) and other senior leaders.

The TDP, once a major force in the state, sought to revive its fortunes highlighting the development witnessed in the city, including in the IT sector, during N Chandrababu Naidu's regime as chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The TRS and BJP leaders were engaged in a war of words. BJP's Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar found himself in a row following his comments that his party would conduct a "surgical strike" in the old city here, if necessary, to send away Rohingyas and Pakistanis after it wins the post of Mayor in the polls.

AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi in a poll campaign earned the wrath of his opponents by asking whether the "samadhis" of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao, built on the Hussain Sagar lake bank, would be removed as he questioned the eviction drive against "poor people" residing near water bodies.

The polls in the city also assume political significance as 24 Assembly segments fall under the GHMC limits.