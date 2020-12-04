GHMC Election Results 2020: BJP puts up a stellar show

Campaign for Hyderabad polls ends: 67 lakh voters to decide fate of 1,222 candidates on Dec 1

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Dec 04: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks to make tremendous gains in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) municipal elections. The saffron party is now leading in 88 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 32 while AIMIM in 17 seats.

Three of the BJP's "Big-3" Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and BJP president JP Nadda campaigned for the election to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Dubbaka bypoll win earlier this month has given the BJP in Telangana a much needed shot in the arm. The BJP is hoping GHMC will give it a launch pad needed to become a serious contender, not only in Telangana but in other southern states as well.

BJP has set its eyes on the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections and considers the GHMC polls as a preparation ground for the contest three years down the line.