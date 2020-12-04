GHMC Election Result 2020: Will Hyderabad be called Bhagyanagar

Hyderabad, Dec 04: It is a big fight out there in Hyderabad. The current scenario suggests that the BJP is doing well and is set to beat the TRS.

Soon after the initial trends showed that the BJP is ahead in the Hyderabad GHMC polls, the party's general secretary, B L Santhosh congratulated party workers and tweeted, 'well done Bhagyanagar.'

Prior to the elections both Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister, Amit Shah visited the Bhagyalakshmi Temple. It has been said by some in the BJP that the Temple derives its name from the Bhagyanagar.

Due to the visits by the BJP leaders to the Temple, connections are being made with the name Bhagyanagar. The. Temple is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is adjacent to the southeast Minar of Charminar.

The Temple is made of bamboo poles and tarpaulins and has a think roof. The Temple has been there since 1960. Secunderabad MP, G Kishan Reddy says that the Temple predates the Charminar, whose construction was started in 1951.

In November 1979, after an armed group seized the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the MIM called for a bandh in the old city of Hyderabad. With Diwali approaching, many Hindu shopkeepers requested the MIM to allow them to keep their shops open and this resulted in clashes and the Bhagyalakshmi Temple was attacked and desecrated.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had in November 2012 halted any construction activity of the Temple after clashes broke out following reports that the management of the Temple was expanding it by replacing the bamboo structure with sheets.