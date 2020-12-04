Keep youself updated with latestHyderabad News
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE: BJP leads in 88 seats, MP says change has begun in Telangana
India
Hyderabad, Dec 04: As per initial trends the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 85 seats and TRS in 30.Though the run-up to the poll saw a high pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.
Results of #GHMCElections2020 in Telengana clearly shows what people want. We have nothing to say. Complete trust in @BJP4India in @narendramodi ji is for all to see. Thank you Hyderabad. And hyderabadis. Miyan n begum saahibas, aap logaan dil Jeet liye. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻❤️❤️❤️— KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 4, 2020
Thank you Hyderabad, says Khushbhu
WELDONE BHAGYANAGAR ......!!!! Great going team @BJP4Telangana You made a mark .— B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 4, 2020
BL Santosh, BJP's General Secretary congratulated the party members of the state for the initial leads.
"We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them & reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," said Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, reported news agency ANI.
. The TRS's campaign was led by its working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, while party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting. The state's ruling party has deployed several state Ministers and legislators for canvassing in the city.
Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya participated in the campaign.
The lead up to the polling witnessed a vociferous campaign by the parties. Bolstered by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls to boost its chances in the 2023 Assembly polls.