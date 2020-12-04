GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE: BJP leads in 88 seats, MP says change has begun in Telangana

Campaign for Hyderabad polls ends: 67 lakh voters to decide fate of 1,222 candidates on Dec 1

Hyderabad, Dec 04: As per initial trends the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 85 seats and TRS in 30.Though the run-up to the poll saw a high pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.

You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka by-election & now GHMC. Let us wait till the evening, but it is clear message to TRS that people want change: Telangana BJP MP D Arvind. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM leads in 13 seats. As per trends at 10 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 80 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 29 seats. "We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them & reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," said Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, reported news agency ANI. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 40 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 14 seats. As per initial trends, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 30 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 11 seats. . The TRS's campaign was led by its working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, while party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting. The state's ruling party has deployed several state Ministers and legislators for canvassing in the city. The BJP highlighted the TRS's "alliance" with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean and transparent administration in the city. The TRS, however, denied any alliance with the AIMIM. Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya participated in the campaign. The lead up to the polling witnessed a vociferous campaign by the parties. 