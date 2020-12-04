GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE: TRS overtakes BJP, leads in 56 seats

YouTube
    Hyderabad, Dec 04: The first round results of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Election are coming out. The TRS party is leading in the first round results.

    GHMC election result 2020: Counting to begin at 8am today

    Catch all the LIVE updates here

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:49 PM, 4 Dec
    TRS candidate Raj Kumar Patel wins in Yousufguda division.
    12:33 PM, 4 Dec
    The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leading in 52 seats, AIMIM 23 while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 21 seats.
    12:15 PM, 4 Dec
    AIMIM's Majid Hussain has registered his victory in Mehdipatnam ward.
    12:14 PM, 4 Dec
    The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leading in 31 seats, AIMIM 20 while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 15 seats.
    12:14 PM, 4 Dec
    12:03 PM, 4 Dec
    As the initial trends have suggested, BJP has set its place as a dominant force in the state and is now ready to give TRS a run for its money: BJP general secretary Y Satya Kumar.
    11:44 AM, 4 Dec
    Thank you Hyderabad, says Khushbhu
    11:13 AM, 4 Dec
    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 88 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 32 while AIMIM in 17 seats.
    11:02 AM, 4 Dec
    BL Santosh, BJP's General Secretary congratulated the party members of the state for the initial leads.
    10:36 AM, 4 Dec
    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 85 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 30 while AIMIM in 16 seats.
    10:28 AM, 4 Dec
    The transformation has started in the state of Telangana. You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka by-election & now GHMC. Let us wait till the evening, but it is clear message to TRS that people want change: Telangana BJP MP D Arvind.
    10:26 AM, 4 Dec
    Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM leads in 13 seats.
    10:06 AM, 4 Dec
    As per trends at 10 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 80 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 29 seats.
    9:48 AM, 4 Dec
    "We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them & reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," said Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, reported news agency ANI.
    9:32 AM, 4 Dec
    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 40 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 14 seats.
    9:26 AM, 4 Dec
    As per initial trends, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 30 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 11 seats.
    9:26 AM, 4 Dec
    . The TRS's campaign was led by its working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, while party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting. The state's ruling party has deployed several state Ministers and legislators for canvassing in the city.
    9:26 AM, 4 Dec
    The BJP highlighted the TRS's "alliance" with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean and transparent administration in the city. The TRS, however, denied any alliance with the AIMIM.
    9:26 AM, 4 Dec
    Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya participated in the campaign.
    9:25 AM, 4 Dec
    The lead up to the polling witnessed a vociferous campaign by the parties. Bolstered by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls to boost its chances in the 2023 Assembly polls.

