GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE: TRS overtakes BJP, leads in 56 seats

Campaign for Hyderabad polls ends: 67 lakh voters to decide fate of 1,222 candidates on Dec 1

GHMC elections 2020: Why the new members will be sworn in only after 2 months

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Dec 04: The first round results of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Election are coming out. The TRS party is leading in the first round results.

Catch all the LIVE updates here

Newest First Oldest First TRS candidate Raj Kumar Patel wins in Yousufguda division. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leading in 52 seats, AIMIM 23 while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 21 seats. AIMIM's Majid Hussain has registered his victory in Mehdipatnam ward. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leading in 31 seats, AIMIM 20 while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 15 seats. The first round results of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Election are coming out. The TRS party is leading in the first round results. As the initial trends have suggested, BJP has set its place as a dominant force in the state and is now ready to give TRS a run for its money: BJP general secretary Y Satya Kumar. Results of #GHMCElections2020 in Telengana clearly shows what people want. We have nothing to say. Complete trust in @BJP4India in @narendramodi ji is for all to see. Thank you Hyderabad. And hyderabadis. Miyan n begum saahibas, aap logaan dil Jeet liye. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻❤️❤️❤️ — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 4, 2020 Thank you Hyderabad, says Khushbhu The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 88 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 32 while AIMIM in 17 seats. WELDONE BHAGYANAGAR ......!!!! Great going team @BJP4Telangana You made a mark . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 4, 2020 BL Santosh, BJP's General Secretary congratulated the party members of the state for the initial leads. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 85 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 30 while AIMIM in 16 seats. The transformation has started in the state of Telangana. You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka by-election & now GHMC. Let us wait till the evening, but it is clear message to TRS that people want change: Telangana BJP MP D Arvind. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM leads in 13 seats. As per trends at 10 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 80 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 29 seats. "We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them & reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," said Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, reported news agency ANI. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 40 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 14 seats. As per initial trends, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 30 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 11 seats. . The TRS's campaign was led by its working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, while party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting. The state's ruling party has deployed several state Ministers and legislators for canvassing in the city. The BJP highlighted the TRS's "alliance" with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean and transparent administration in the city. The TRS, however, denied any alliance with the AIMIM. Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya participated in the campaign. The lead up to the polling witnessed a vociferous campaign by the parties. Bolstered by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls to boost its chances in the 2023 Assembly polls. The lead up to the polling witnessed a vociferous campaign by the parties. Bolstered by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls to boost its chances in the 2023 Assembly polls. Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya participated in the campaign. The BJP highlighted the TRS's "alliance" with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean and transparent administration in the city. The TRS, however, denied any alliance with the AIMIM. . The TRS's campaign was led by its working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, while party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting. The state's ruling party has deployed several state Ministers and legislators for canvassing in the city. As per initial trends, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 30 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 11 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 40 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 14 seats. "We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them & reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," said Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, reported news agency ANI. As per trends at 10 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 80 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 29 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM leads in 13 seats. The transformation has started in the state of Telangana. You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka by-election & now GHMC. Let us wait till the evening, but it is clear message to TRS that people want change: Telangana BJP MP D Arvind. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 85 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 30 while AIMIM in 16 seats. WELDONE BHAGYANAGAR ......!!!! Great going team @BJP4Telangana You made a mark . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 4, 2020 BL Santosh, BJP's General Secretary congratulated the party members of the state for the initial leads. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 88 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 32 while AIMIM in 17 seats. Results of #GHMCElections2020 in Telengana clearly shows what people want. We have nothing to say. Complete trust in @BJP4India in @narendramodi ji is for all to see. Thank you Hyderabad. And hyderabadis. Miyan n begum saahibas, aap logaan dil Jeet liye. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻❤️❤️❤️ — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 4, 2020 Thank you Hyderabad, says Khushbhu As the initial trends have suggested, BJP has set its place as a dominant force in the state and is now ready to give TRS a run for its money: BJP general secretary Y Satya Kumar. The first round results of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Election are coming out. The TRS party is leading in the first round results. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leading in 31 seats, AIMIM 20 while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 15 seats. AIMIM's Majid Hussain has registered his victory in Mehdipatnam ward. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leading in 52 seats, AIMIM 23 while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 21 seats. TRS candidate Raj Kumar Patel wins in Yousufguda division.