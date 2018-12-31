Ghazipur violence: 27 arrested so far; Opposition up in arms against Yogi govt

Lucknow, Dec 31: The Uttar Pradesh police is frantically working to nab those responsible for the death of Constable Suresh Vats, who was killed by a stone-pelting mob in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, and have arrested 27 people so far.

Constable Suresh Vats, was on duty for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ghazipur and was on his way back when he was attacked by a mob of protesters.

This has sent the political temprature soaring in Uttar Pradesh as this is second such incident in a month. Earlier in UP's Bulandshar, Inspector Subodh Kumar was shot dead during protests over alleged cow slaughter.

The opposition is up in arms against the ruling BJP government in the state with Samajwadi party chief saying that the incicent happened because of Chief minister Yogi Adityanath's 'thok do' (Shoot them) policy. Yadav said that the incident took place because the Yogi Adityanath government knows only one language, that of violence.

Union Minister and a MP from Uttar Pradesh Mahesh Sharma said the incident was 'unfortunate', but it cannot be linked to law and order situation in the state.

"It is unfortunate, but this should not be linked with law and order situation in the state. It was a reactionary incident. CM took immediate action after taking cognizance of it," he told media outside Parliament.

Vats was returning from security duty at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in the district when he was hit by a stone. He died on the spot. The police identified the attackers as members of the Nishad Party, which was holding a district-wide agitation to demand greater reservation in government jobs and colleges for their community, said reports.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs. 40 lakh for the policeman's wife and Rs. 10 lakh for his parents.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala reacted to the incident, saying in "Adityanath's jungleraj", the public and the police were not safe.

"In Yogi Adityanath's jungleraj, neither the public is safe, nor the police. Today, after PM Modi's rally, mob killed constable Suresh Vats. Before this, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed, which the CM termed an accident. In BJP rule, democracy = mobocracy," he tweeted.

Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad has denied any involvement of his party workers in the matter, adding that BJP is plotting against his party.

"We need proper investigation in the case. It is BJP who is plotting against us. Not our party workers but BJP workers threw stones at people. We're taking our demand of reservation ahead in a democratic manner. If my party workers are found guilty, we will take strict action against them. It is easy to blame the weak as Yogi ji and Modi ji are in power," Sanjay Nishad told ANI.

The death comes less than a month after the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was shot dead during mob violence in Bulandshahr district over alleged cow slaughter.