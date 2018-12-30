  • search
    Ghazipur stone pelting: 11 arrested, constable's son says UP police can't even protect its own

    Ghaziabad, DEC 30: Eleven people have been arrested on Sunday in connection with the killing of a police constable by a stone-pelting mob in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

    Constable Suresh Vats (48) from Karimuddinpur police station was hit on the head by a stone when he went to end a traffic jam caused by the protests. He was immediately taken to hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.

    Meanwhile, the son of a police constable who was killed Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur has hit-out at the government and said that the state police can't even protect its 'own' (members).

    Also Read | Constable killed in stone-pelting hours after PM Modi's rally in Ghazipur

    "Police is not being able to protect their own. What can we expect from them," asked VP Singh, son of deceased constable.

    He also said questioned what will they do with compensation now. Earlier, similar incidents had taken place in Bulandshahr & Pratapgarh.

    Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad has denied any involvement of his party workers in the matter, adding that BJP is plotting against his party.

    "We need proper investigation in the case. It is BJP who is plotting against us. Not our party workers but BJP workers threw stones at people. We're taking our demand of reservation ahead in a democratic manner. If my party workers are found guilty, we will take strict action against them. It is easy to blame the weak as Yogi ji and Modi ji are in power," Sanjay Nishad told ANI.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of the dead constable and Rs 10 lakh for his parents, the state government said.

    He also directed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police to take strict action against unruly elements and immediately arrest them.

    The death comes less than a month after the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was shot dead during mob violence in Bulandshahr district over alleged cow slaughter.

    Sunday, December 30, 2018, 12:51 [IST]
