Ghaziabad: Naked couple found dead in their bathroom after Holi party

A couple who were in mid 30s were found dead in naked state inside the bathroom of their flat at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad on Friday night.

The couple has been identified as Neeraj Singhania (38) and his wife Ruchi Singhania (35), who had locked themselves in their bedroom after celebrating Holi and were found lying dead on the bathroom floor by their family members.

It is learnt that the family and the two victims celebrated Holi on the terrace of the building at Gyan Khand on Friday and retired to their room around 5 pm.

The family members at around 7 pm tried to wake them up but no one responded. However, at around 9 pm again, they knocked the door, when they sis not respond, they got worried and informed the police.

The police rushed the couple to Max Hospital in Vaishali where they were declared brought dead. According to a senior doctor of the hospital, the couple was brought to the hospital around 10:30 pm and were dead on arrival. Both the bodies did not have any external injuries mark.

However, the police suspect that it is a case of death due to suffocation, however, they are waiting for the autopsy reports to ascertain the exact cause.

''There were no indications of any electrocution incident, suffocation or any gas formation inside the bathroom due to any electronic appliance such as geyser,'' said Dr Rakesh Kumar Mishr, circle officer (Indirapuram).

The couple had a love marriage in 2010 and have a four-year-old daughter. She was sleeping in the same room which had the bathroom where the incident took place.

Neeraj worked as a DGM in a mobile company while his wife worked at an IT company in Noida. The couple lived with their daughter, parents, brother and sister.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.