Ghaziabad journalist shot in head dies, Police arrest 9 accused

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Noida, July 22: Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi was shot in the head in front of his two daughters on Monday night, four days after he filed a complaint against some men for allegedly molesting his relative.

So far, the police officials have arrested nine people - Vijay, Mohit, Dalveer, Aakash, Yogendra, Abhishek Mota, Abhishek, Shakir and the main accused, Ravi.

According to reports, Joshi, who works with Jan Sagar Today, was on a scooter with his two daughters in Pratap Vihar when he was attacked by a group of men who assaulted and later shot at him. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, where he is in a critical condition in the ICU.

COVID-19: India’s fatality drops from 3.36 pc to 2.43 per cent

His family members claimed a police team only enquired about the location of the accused but they were not found. The family further alleged that on July 17, a letter had been sent via post to the SSP office demanding action but nothing was done.

Meanwhile, the Police said the molestation complaint was filed on June 16, and they registered an FIR the same day. Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has suspended booth incharge of Vijay Nagar police station SI Raghvendra for alleged dereliction of duty, and an enquiry has been set up under a DSP-rank officer to ascertain the delay in action.

In a CCTV footage, Joshi can be seen riding a two-wheeler with his daughters when he is waylaid by the accused and loses balance. A group of people are then seen assaulting and beating him up. In the middle of the assault, one of the accused shoots at him as he falls to the ground.

As the accused leave, one of his daughters rushes back to Vikram, asking passersby for help.