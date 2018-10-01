Ghaziabad: BSF constable shoots and kills colleague

Ghaziabad, Oct 1: A Border Security Force (BSF) constable Jagpreet Singh was allegedly shot dead by his colleague at around 8 am on Monday in Ghaziabad.

The incident took place at a school in Brij Vihar locality of Ghaziabad where a BSF unit had arrived on Sunday for taking up law and order duty during the 'Kisan Yarta' in which thousands of farmers are slated to march to Delhi from western Uttar Pradesh.

Both the jawans belong to the 95th battalion of the border guarding force based in Gurgaon and were deployed as part of a unit to aid the Ghaziabad Police in law and order duties.

Police said both the victim, 26-year-old Jagpreet Singh and the accused Ajeet Singh hailed from Punjab. However, the accused has been taken into police custody.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that the two jawans, who joined the paramilitary force in 2012, had an argument in the morning after which Ajit allegedly pulled the trigger, the officials said.